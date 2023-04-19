It ended because of work, I think she still loves me

Simone Coccia Colaiuta, former partner of Stefania Pezzopane, tells Fanpage.it the reasons that led to the end of the 9-year love story: “She is too busy with her job and we can’t see each other anymore. I have received many offers on social networks since I returned single, but it is soon”.

With a post shared on Instagram a few days ago, Stephanie Pezzopane e Simone Coccia Colaiuta they announced they broke up. The love story between the former face of Big Brother and the former PD deputy, in office until October 2022, ended after 9 years. Guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In, Pezzopane recounted the reasons for the separation in tears. Fanpage.it reached out to Simone to find out the other version of the story.

Stefania Pezzopane, motivating your separation, spoke of a lack of common interests. What divided you?

It’s over because she’s too busy with her job and we can’t see each other anymore. It was a situation that had lasted for more than a year and that led this relationship to die. There were no more moments to share, there was nothing left. When we realized that, we made a decision that we both think is right.

How is it possible that you could not see each other?

We were both often away on business. You can’t go on if you can’t see yourself.

Before a year ago, did you work less?

Politicians don’t have a fixed schedule.

I understand, but even before that, your ex-partner had political office.

Depends. There are phases in which there is a lot of work and moments in which there is little. Stefania told me that several of her colleagues have had the same problem precisely because they didn’t have time to dedicate to their partner. If one has to get together with a woman to kiss each other goodnight once in a while, what kind of engagement is it? Two people who are together, find time to see each other. But with the work she does, it’s almost impossible. The time you devote to your profession has taken away from me. I don’t blame her, however.

Before this crisis began, did Pezzopane have different schedules?

There are also other commitments that go hand in hand with political work. Demonstrations, presentations, it’s extra work. His commitments, in the last year or so, had multiplied.

In mid-October 2022, his former partner’s term ended. Haven’t her commitments reduced?

The mandate has ended but Stefania has started working as a municipal councilor in L’Aquila. You are always linked to the Democratic Party because you were elected to the party’s national leadership. It’s almost like she’s working double duty.

Simone Coccia Colaiuta and Stefania Pezzopane

The commitments are fine, the work is fine, but it’s also true that you haven’t been able to find a way to bridge the gap. Was the love gone?

Love ended because of this thing, it ends when two people no longer see each other.

When did you realize you weren’t in love anymore?

There is no beginning, love went to wane until we sat at the table and we thought it appropriate to part because there was no more time to devote to each other.

At what moment did the decision to separate you come?

A few days before we published that post that formalized our separation. We met in the same house and I raised the issue. If you can’t see each other even at night because you’re in two different places, what’s the point of still being together? She, as an intelligent person, agreed with me. There were no quarrels, we talked about it serenely until a decision was made that was good for both of us.

Your ex partner appeared tried by telling your separation to Domenica In. Is she still in love?

Probably yes. I am very sorry for this situation, both for her and for me.

However, she told me that she was no longer in love.

It’s not that I wasn’t in love anymore. It was an unlivable situation.

So she’s still in love too?

I love Stefania very much but the situation, in the long run, has softened the feelings.

In the post in which you announce your separation, you talk about “a special friendship that is not enough to keep two people together”. Has it happened that passion has become affection?

When there’s a slowdown in the relationship, everything slows down. It ended because the feeling on both sides was gone. Even if two love each other, to be together they must be able to see each other. The underlying problem wasn’t a lack of love or passion. But we remained on excellent terms because we didn’t break up because of a fault or a serious fact. We continue to talk by phone. Should a dinner together happen, when you have more time, so be it. It’s been a wonderful nine years.

Is he dating another person?

Absolutely not. I have received many offers on social media since I became single again. Nothing I didn’t expect, they took the opportunity to come forward. But I didn’t answer any. They will stay with a dream. I just got out of a relationship, I’m not interested in getting close to another woman. I have to get over this pain first.