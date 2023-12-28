“It has a very high cost for the country,” says Minister

Cuba to Eliminate Universal Subsidy for Food Products in 2022

The Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández, appeared on Cuban TV on December 27 to announce some measures for the upcoming year, including the elimination of the universal subsidy for various food products in the regulated family basket.

According to a report from the state media Cubadebate, Gil Fernández explained that the regulated family basket will not be eliminated, but that the subsidy system benefiting everyone equally, regardless of their income level, must be reviewed. The government currently spends over 1.6 billion dollars on importing the products in the basket, which is deemed unsustainable given the increase in international prices.

The proposal is to adjust the prices of some products and direct subsidies to those most in need to achieve a “fairer and more efficient” distribution of resources. The minister emphasized the need to review the regulated family basket, stating that the universal subsidy policy no longer responds to the economic or social reality of the country.

The government is currently subsidizing basic necessities at low prices for the entire population, without considering differences in income and needs of each family. This has resulted in unnecessary spending and an unfair distribution of resources, according to the minister.

While the minister advocated for a correction of this distortion, it was not explained how the increase in the prices of the basic basket will be applied, especially given that salaries are not enough and the products of the basic basket may not even arrive on time.

The regulated family basket is an issue that requires urgent review and will be implemented in 2024. These measures are being implemented after the failure of the so-called “ordering task”.

