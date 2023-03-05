This time King Charles of England has stood out like never before. The change leaves everyone speechless.

The departure of Queen Elizabeth II has been known for some time, who consolidated her throne in England from 6 February 1952 until 8 September 2022. A very long reign for what remains to be one of the longest-lived monarchs ever. King Charles III, who succeeded him, is the eldest son of the now deceased former Queen.

A truly remarkable honor and burden, for a man who now has the whole scene in and around England literally upon him. This time, however, the former Prince showed off in such an unusual when actually different way.

Let’s talk about his Aston Martin, which seems to have undergone a truly extraordinary modification. Also because it was the protagonist of this story who wanted all of this to happen. So let’s find out more about it and what actually happened.

King Charles changes everything: here’s what happened

let’s talk aboutAston Martin DB6 Convertibleand it is the passenger car partially modified. It seems, in part, to be fed with white wine and cheese. It’s not an entirely English-tinged joke, although that would be no surprise, but it’s all true. To confirm this change, Carlo himself. He did it during an interview with BBC. Especially, after the journalist Justin Rowlatt wanted to deepen the commitment of the royal house to the fight against climate change.

Carlo later admitted that he had that car modified so that it could be fed with real food waste. This Aston Martin, which is also a gift from Queen Elizabeth II for the 21st birthday of the heir to the throne, is in perfect working order. By the will of man, it has been modified so that it also ran on alternative fuels.

A request made possible by the Aston Martin engineers, who have decided to satisfy this request. Luckily this change hasn’t endangered the performance and health of the car in question. DB6 is not an isolated case, however. Carlo also intends to modify other means of transport in the future.

Aston Martin, discovering the car of King Charles III

But which car is the car belonging to King Charles III? We are talking about the Aston Martin DB6, produced from 1965 to 1971 and a natural substitute for the DB5. It was presented at the London Motor Show; from the DB5 it recovered the front part of the body up to the door. The rear showed a new tail.

It was also the first Aston Martin model fitted with a rigid box-type steel floor, used by the British brand until the 1990s. This model was very important also from a business point of view; in fact, after 18 years, the owner of the company completed the transformation of the brand into an all-round industrial reality.

On a technical level, the differences from the previous car are minimal; the engine was a 6-cylinder in line, capable of releasing – in the basic version – 282 HP of maximum power. In this car, the front suspension is independent, while the rear suspension is a rigid axle. It is a model that today can be worth at least 600 thousand euros. Who knows how much it might be worth… powered by white wine and cheese.