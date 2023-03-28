Two lifeless bodies discovered in a house in via dei Sette Martiri in Tuoro sul Trasimeno. Husband and wife – in their 60s – were found in this condition before dinnertime today. The Carabinieri are on site and the Prosecutor of Perugia on duty and the coroner have also arrived. The causes of death are still shrouded in mystery and at this stage the investigators are inspecting the premises of the house and the doctor’s cadaveric inspection will also be fundamental to understand whether it was a violent event or an immense tragedy triggered by death from causes wife’s natural. According to what we have collected in these difficult moments, the man was found in a condition that would confirm his death through a voluntary act. Or suicide. However, everything is still on the high seas. The 118 medical staff was only able to ascertain the death of both without being able to prove any rescue attempt.

According to what has been possible to learn, the husband would have been found in the patio of the garden, while the wife was on the bed, in the bedroom. The investigations continue in strict secrecy.

(update)







