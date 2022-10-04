BIRMINGHAM – Even forbid to apply for the right to asylum if you arrive illegally in the UK. This is what the new British Minister of the Interior will propose today, Suella Bravermanat the conference of conservatives in progress a Birmingham. A proposal that will certainly cause discussion.

L’immigration is always a hot topic among toryit was no coincidence that it was instrumental in the Eurosceptics’ victory in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the Johnson government last year enacted the controversial law requiring the deportation of irregular migrants to Rwanda.