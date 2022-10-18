Reporter Gu Yongshi Jiani

The high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases in autumn and winter is approaching. A few days ago, the World Health Organization said that the number of new crown infections, hospitalizations and deaths in many countries around the world has increased recently. Medical experts pointed out that it is more likely to get the new crown after being infected with the flu. Citizens should also pay attention to personal protection, and some people should be vaccinated against influenza in time.

Influenza rates have fallen

Experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that non-drug interventions such as wearing masks for a long time and restricting social distancing have reduced the spread of the flu virus to a certain extent, but it may also lead to a decline in the pre-existing immunity of the population, making the flu more susceptible.

Data from Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University shows that the daily average of outpatients with fever is about 30 to 40 in recent days, which is relatively stable. From the perspective of influenza strains, before the epidemic, influenza A dominated (more likely to cause severe illness), and the proportion of influenza B has been higher since the epidemic.

Huang Zhuoying, deputy director of the Institute of Immunization Planning of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that according to the differences in viral nucleoproteins and matrix proteins, influenza is mainly divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D. Among them, influenza A and B are easily found in the population. Triggering a pandemic, type C generally causes sporadic cases, type D mainly infects pigs, cattle and other animals, and has not been found to infect humans. “Influenza is easily antigenically variable, spreads very rapidly, and can cause seasonal epidemics each year.”

Different strains of influenza have different degrees of harm to the human body. Avian influenza has a high case fatality rate, and the proportion of critically ill patients with human-to-human influenza is relatively low. Individual differences are directly related to influenza complications. The elderly and children have weak herd immunity. Once infected, it is easy to induce pneumonia, myocarditis, encephalitis/encephalopathy, etc., and severe cases may even die. Therefore, vaccination is the main measure to reduce influenza and its complications. .

Vaccine appointments are basically flat

The reporter learned from many communities in Shanghai that influenza vaccination is being carried out in an orderly manner, and the number of appointments is basically the same as before. Taking the community health service center of Ouyang Road Street, Hongkou District as an example, since the opening of influenza vaccine appointment registration on September 5, as of October 17, there have been 445 offline appointments and 531 online appointments, a total of 976 people, of which 316 people have been vaccinated, and the number of appointments this year is basically the same as in previous years. According to reports, in addition to inactivated vaccines suitable for people over 6 months of age, the current influenza vaccines in Shanghai have arranged live attenuated nasal vaccines this year, which do not require injections and are suitable for people aged 3-17.

Experts said that the world is still in the epidemic period of new coronary pneumonia, and the prevention and control of influenza in autumn and winter will help prevent and control new coronary pneumonia. This is because influenza promotes the expression of the new coronavirus receptor ACE2, and people with influenza are at higher risk of contracting the new coronavirus. A study abroad found that patients with both flu and new coronary pneumonia had 2.35 times the risk of death than patients with new coronary pneumonia alone.

Adhere to the “three-piece set” and keep in mind the “five requirements”. The health formula for preventing new coronary pneumonia is also applicable to influenza.