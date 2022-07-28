At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on July 27, Zhang Jianhua, director of the National Energy Administration, responded to my country’s preparations for oil and gas storage and imports.

After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, some countries launched all-round and multi-frequency sanctions against Russia, which had a huge impact on the entire energy market. Facing the complex and ever-changing international situation and the arduous and arduous task of domestic reform, development and stability, we are guided by the new energy security strategy of “four revolutions and one cooperation”, and make every effort to ensure energy security under the conditions of opening up. Domestically, we have thoroughly implemented the “six guarantees” mission, achieved overall security and stability of domestic energy supply, and strongly supported the needs of high-quality economic and social development and people’s livelihood.

In terms of oil and gas that everyone is concerned about, since the construction of the natural gas production, supply, storage and sales system was accelerated in 2018, with the joint efforts of all parties, the scale of gas storage in my country has increased rapidly, and it has doubled in more than three years. At present, the gas injection progress of our underground gas storage is well executed, and it can be ensured that the storage should be fully stored and the storage will be fully operated before the heating season. At the same time, focusing on medium and long-term development, we have researched and formulated the national gas storage capacity construction implementation plan, based on the large warehouse and large station, and systematically planned the layout of major gas storage projects. On the basis of 2021, it will double again, and the coordinated and stable development of natural gas and the level of safe and stable supply will reach a new level.

In the next step, we will continue to base ourselves on the domestic market, provide multiple guarantees, strengthen reserves, improve the production, supply, storage and sales system, and enhance our ability to sustain and stabilize supply and risk management and control, so as to ensure the safety of coal supply, self-insurance for core oil and gas demand, and stable and reliable power supply.

In terms of international cooperation, we continue to strive to strengthen coordination with relevant energy producing and consuming countries and relevant parties through communication, dialogue and cooperation, and strive to ensure the safety and stability of the four major oil and gas import channels in the northeast, northwest, southwest and sea. operation, and work together to maintain the security and stability of the global energy market. In the first six months of this year, my country imported 250 million tons of crude oil, 74.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 115 million tons of coal, and 2.96 billion kWh of electricity, which played an active role in ensuring domestic energy supply.