More and more couples are organizing weddings where something is required from the guests.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

It’s just that the wedding season has not yet started, and many couples who are already planning to have their dream wedding in April have already sent invitations to their guests. A young couple from Belgrade, who are having a wedding at the end of April, sent invitations to the guests. However, judging by the comments of the guests, the invitations are apparently not what they used to be.

“I received a beautiful invitation in a white and gold envelope with my family name on the back it says that they are inviting me and my wife to the wedding, and they added in capital letters that we are not bringing children”, says SK from Belgrade and adds: “When I read it, I was speechless. It’s the first time I’ve seen someone write on an invitation that children shouldn’t come to the party. It was an even bigger shock when I opened the envelope, and inside on the back it says that the newlyweds receive a gift they only accept money! Well, that’s where I got really angry. I can understand that someone makes this party and earns something, but without any shame you write to the guests that you only accept money.

He adds that he knows that the newlyweds have yet to buy their own apartment.

“On the one hand, I can understand that, even if it is emphasized to the closest relatives that they would like to receive money because it will mean something to them when they buy things for the apartment that they like, but if you write it on the invitation, I can’t understand that. Well, I didn’t have an apartment when I organized the wedding, so I didn’t order the guests what to bring. What kind of times have these come,” the interlocutor points out: “I also know that these celebrations are perhaps not the most suitable for children, especially the smaller ones, but aren’t children the crown of all love. I don’t know why children should interfere with this fun. I’m not the only older man who was invited to that wedding and who was unpleasantly surprised by this envelope. We all commented on these two orders and almost no one liked them,” said the Belgrade native and concluded that times are changing.

(MONDO/Kurir)