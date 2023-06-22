It is not true that Ukraine is advancing: the NATO counter-offensive is only preparing the escalation

In recent days, the Ukrainian premier Zelensky, commenting on the progress of the long-heralded counter-offensive, announced: “We are advancing”. It’s about a lie, yet another of a war that is fought in the media, to guide public opinion, when in the battlefields.

In reality, the Ukrainian army, after more than two weeks of general offensive and almost 300 attack actions, is not advancing. The only significant effect achieved is the needless death of thousands and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers sent to slaughter. It seems to be back to the First World War when the infantrymen were forced to charge in no man’s land and were regularly mown down by machine-gun fire before making it to the enemy’s front line. Or, if they tried to go back, refusing to advance towards the enemy lead, they were killed by the carabinieri departments who were responsible for ensuring compliance with discipline.

In a scenario made very different by the use of modern technologies and modern weapon systems what happens at the border of Donbass is exactly this: troops of poor Ukrainian soldiers, often forcibly conscripted – particularly among national minorities – who are used as cannon fodder in a suicidal offensive with no prospects. From what we understand all the fighting has taken place so far in “no man’s land” and have never reached the first Russian fortified lines. If this isn’t a horrendous premeditated massacre I don’t know how to define it. I understand you can try once, twice, ten, but how can you go on for days doing the same suicide attacks hundreds of times?

The only weapon that has remained in the hands of the NATO generals who direct operations is that of using, in the next few days, the dry bed of the Dnieper, in that part dried up following the terrorist attack on diga di Kakhovka. In fact, in this part of the border, a couple of hundred kilometers long, the Russians had not laid minefields and had no lines of defense for the trivial reason that that area was a lake. We will see what will happen when the Ukrainian troops under NATO orders also carry out this offensive but to me the situation seems quite clear: on the ground, the Ukrainian troops they have no chance of winning the positional war with Russia due to the disparity of forces in the field on a military and logistical level.

The question then becomes: why continue this absurd mess who is slaughtering the Ukrainian people? Why pretend we’re winning when the opposite is true? It would not be necessary – if only for real politik reasons – to resume negotiations with Russia in order to find a compromise – that the negotiations started at the beginning of the conflict seem to have reached – and stop with this absurd and useless carnage? How much does NATO want to continue in this proxy war against Russia which is decimating the Ukrainian people with the complacency of its president Zelensky?

The answer perhaps lies in a statement by Biden, also from a few days ago when he said that the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons “is real”. It is – in my opinion – also in this case a piece of news that does not correspond to the truth for the trivial reason that the Russians do not need any tactical atomic weapons for the type of conflict currently underway. However, if a logic is said there must be and it seems to me the following: faced with a Ukrainian army supported in armaments and leaders by NATO which risks losing the war on the ground, the only way is military escalation, the extension and deepening of the conflict. Talking about Russia’s possible use of nuclear power means legitimizing the Ukrainian army’s endowment with long-range weapons, capable of striking Russia and clearing customs for the direct intervention of some NATO armies, such as the Polish one, for example. In other words, it is about take a road of no return of escalation, in which the conflict from a local conflict fought by proxy would clearly become a global conflict i.e a world war.

This is the path that a part of the western ruling classes would like to take and this is the choice that we must avoid in order to avoid a nuclear holocaust. Let us remember that the military escalation in Vietnam was decided by the United States Congress on the basis of a fabricated story about alleged clashes that took place in the Gulf of Tonkin…

Today more than ever we need to stop with the lies which are spread by the western media with both hands and we need to open a real discussion involving public opinion in our countries and first of all in Italy: faced with a war that will not be resolved by a victory on the field, what do we want to do? The negotiation or the Third World War? Do not say that the alternative is posed in a simplistic way because this is exactly the crux: after NATO sent tens of billions of armaments to Ukraine, where tens and tens of thousands of people died, all motivated by victory of war, now that war is clearly unwinnable on the ground, what do we do?

Bringing this node into the public debate and the political agenda is the fundamental point on which to concentrate the political initiative. Initiative made difficult by a government, an information system and the main opposition party – the Pd – who have made genuflection to President Biden the fundamental point of their identity. Let’s move before it’s too late!

