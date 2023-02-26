In Belgrade, it has been snowing continuously since this morning, which is lingering on the roadways.

At 6 o’clock, the hottest was in Nis, where 15 degrees Celsius was measured, and the coldest were Belgrade, Kopaonik, Sremska Mitrovica, Loznica, Zrenjanin and Sombor, where zero degrees were measured.

In Belgrade, it has been snowing continuously since this morning, which remains on the roadways, so traffic is also difficult, especially in the higher parts of the city, but for now everything is under control. During the day, precipitation is weakening, and wet snow is expected again in the evening and during the night.

During the night, the RHMZ issued a warning: “Today (26.02.), a higher amount of precipitation in Podrinje and in the southwest of Serbia (from 30 to 40 mm in 24 hours). In other regions, the precipitation, which will be on the border between rain and snow, in the course of during the day will weaken for a short time, but in the evening and in the first part of the night, wet snow is again expected to increase with the formation of a snow cover of 5 to 20 cm high, in the west and southwest locally and more”.

It is also stated on the RHMZ website that the water levels in the Jadra, Kolubara, Jasenica and Kubršnica basins with their tributaries will increase significantly without exceeding the warning levels during February 26 and 27. Local spills are possible on smaller torrential watercourses.

