A few hours before the collision of two trains in Greece, in which 57 people died, the head of the railway station in Larisa diverted a commuter train onto the wrong track, Greek media reported.

Source: Profimedia

According to that information, the train driver of the suburban train in Larisa realized this and pointed out the mistake.

A “black box” of one of the two trains was also found at the collision site, but it is not yet known which train it belongs to.

The media reports that the train driver asked the station master “if everything is OK”, but the Larise station master did not give an answer.

The head of the station is facing serious charges of violating traffic safety, and for that offense he is threatened with a sentence of 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

He is also facing charges of multiple manslaughter, as well as charges of causing bodily harm.

SRNA