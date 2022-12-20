Listen to the audio version of the article

In the markets that have become ultra-sensitive after the more resolute moves than expected by the Fed and above all by the ECB, it takes very little to cause half-shocks. And the Bank of Japan has done so much, with an apparently imperceptible deviation of course but which investors did not miss at all.

Indeed, the Central Bank of Tokyo left its reference interest rate unchanged but widened the yield fluctuation band of 10-year Japanese government bonds. A step that sounds like a cautious attempt to reverse the ultra-expansive monetary policy, which however amounts to breaking a taboo. Hence the very heavy reaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which closed down by 2.5% and infected all the other financial markets, starting from the Asian ones, and the strengthening of the yen.

In detail, the BoJ’s policy board unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1% on the current accounts that financial institutions hold with the central bank. The bank will also continue to buy a necessary amount of bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year yields remain around 0%. However, the central bank has decided to widen the range of fluctuations in the 10-year bond yield between minus 0.5% and 0.5%, from the current range of minus 0.25% to 0.25%. . The bank said it was willing to take further easing measures if needed. The bank also expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at or below current levels.

New governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s move has caught markets off guard, raising fears that it could herald farewell to a decade of dramatic stimulus measures. The Bank of Japan justified the adjustment of the curve with the need to make its monetary easing policy sustainable and accompanied the measure with an increase from 7.3 to 9 billion yen of monthly bond purchases.

The strengthening of the yen caused the collapse of Tokyo’s technology and car stocks, which are more exposed to exports, while it caused financial ones to soar, on the prospect of higher profits due to higher interest rates on loans, with Mitsubishi Ufj jumping 6 %. Bonds are falling: the Japanese ten-year yield has risen to a maximum of 20 basis points, the highest since 2015, the Australian ones by 19 points and the South Korean ones by 12 points.