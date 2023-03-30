Home World it is the first time of a Sovereign, «an honor to be here»- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) King Charles III is spoken before the German parliamentarians, in the Bundestag. It was the first speech by a monarch to the Berlin parliament and for the occasion, the British sovereign delivered part of his speech in German. Charles said the invitation to go to Germany on his first visit abroad as ruler meant a lot. “It is a particular honor to be here with you, where I wish to renew the promise of friendship between our nations,” he said. Before his speech, Charles met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and visited a farmers’ market in Berlin. (LaPresse/AP)

March 30, 2023 – Updated March 30, 2023, 7:40 pm

