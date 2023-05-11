Home » it is the second region in Italy for measures after Campania
World

it is the second region in Italy for measures after Campania

by admin
it is the second region in Italy for measures after Campania

by gds.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The Incontri-ExtraConiugali.com portal has updated the average measures of the Italian member region by region, based on the declarations of a sample of 2,000 subscribers to the portal interviewed from 2 to 5 May 2023. The national average —on the basis…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily, land of the gifted: it is the second region in Italy for measures after Campania appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US, shooting in Washington Dc: injured, including an agent

You may also like

Assisted driving, the secretary of Transport attacks Tesla:...

Pedersen wins in the sprint on the Caracciolo...

Israel: rocket fired from Gaza hits building in...

Layers of Fear shows us the cinematic intro

Zelensky expected tomorrow in Rome by the Pope,...

Estaciones Sonoras celebrates the spring edition of its...

Why we don’t have intimate relations | Fun

President of the Council of Parents of Elementary...

General Galletta appointed deputy commander of the Carabinieri

Michela “Mika” Fusato: emotions in comics are timeless.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy