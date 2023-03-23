Home World it is the strongest recorded in the area since 1983- Corriere TV
One injured and at least 17 buildings damaged: winds blew at 180km per hour

Fear a Montebellojust outside Los Angeles: a tornado fell into one industrial area uncovering the roofs of some businesses and houses. One person was injured, damaged at least 17 building (11 in such a serious way that they were then declared “unusable”). In the videos posted on social networksthe vortex can be seen raising different types of debris. The National Weather Service rated the tornado as category EF-1 with winds up to 110 miles per hour, almost 180 kilometers per hour. “Surely it is not something common for the region,” said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld of the meteorological service: it is in fact the strongest tornado to hit the area since 1983. (LaPresse)

