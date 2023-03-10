Five men were found on Wednesday lying on their faces with their hands tied in Matamoros, the Mexican city where four US citizens were kidnapped a few days ago, two of whom were later found dead. Together with the five men, all alive, a written message was left in which the drug trafficking cartel that dominates the city, the Gulf Cartel (“Cartel del Golfo”), apologized for the deaths of the two Americans (and of a citizen Mexican woman who was nearby) and claimed to want to hand over to the authorities the five responsible for the kidnapping and murder.

The surrender of the five men and the message of apology are a remarkable development of a story that began last week, when four US citizens who entered Mexico aboard a minivan were kidnapped in Matamoros, a city on the border with the United States where activities of drug trafficking groups are very extensive. The four Americans were Latavia McGee, Eric Williams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, and they had entered Mexico because one of them, McGee, had decided to go to Matamoros for a tummy tuck, that is, the surgical reduction of abdominal fat.

The four had just entered the city when their minivan was stopped by other vehicles, probably belonging to drug traffickers. According to the reconstructions of the Mexican media there had been a pursuit and the alleged drug traffickers had fired on the four Americans. Eventually, the Americans were caught and kidnapped. Videos circulated on social networks in which the four Americans were violently stopped, dragged into a van and taken away.

According to reconstructions, two of the Americans, Woodard and Brown, were seriously injured during the chase and died shortly after.

For a few days, both the Mexican government and the US government launched a massive search operation for the four kidnapped (initially it was not known that Woodard and Brown were already dead), with dozens of special forces agents and vehicles arriving from all over Mexico . In a short time, the case also took on a diplomatic character: both Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and US President Joe Biden took part.

A few days after the kidnapping, the four Americans were found in an isolated cabin outside Matamoros, where both McGee and Williams and the bodies of Woodard and Brown had been taken. The two survivors and the two bodies were brought back to the United States within hours. Mexican media believe that it was the Gulf Cartel itself that warned the authorities, to reduce police and law enforcement pressure on its affiliates.

It is not yet clear why the four Americans were stopped so violently by drug traffickers and two of them were killed. The most likely hypothesis is that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that drug traffickers mistook them for someone else. In Matamoros, the most powerful criminal group, which runs a large network of extortion and threats as well as drug trafficking, is the Gulf Cartel. But in the city there are two factions belonging to the same cartel who vie for extortion control over the city’s businesses. For this reason, it is relatively common for narcos to stop vehicles they deem suspicious on the street, to carry out extortion or to hinder members of the opposing faction.

One of these two factions, the Scorpion Group of the Gulf Cartel, is apparently the author of the message found with the five bound men. The message dice:

«The Gulf Cartel, Escorpiónes group, strongly condemns the events of Friday, March 3, when unfortunately an innocent person, mother and worker, died and 4 American citizens were kidnapped, two of whom died. For this reason we have decided to hand over those involved and responsible for these events, who at all times have acted on their own and in an undisciplined manner with respect to the rules according to which the Gulf Cartel has always acted”.

The message continues with an apology from the cartel and a promise that similar mistakes “caused by poor discipline” will not be repeated.

It is not yet known who the five men handed over to the authorities are, nor if the message left with them was really written by the Scorpions Group. It has already happened in the past that a group of drug traffickers blamed others for particularly serious and heinous crimes.

An apology message from the narcos, complete with the delivery of the alleged culprits, is still a very unusual event, although not entirely new. It is very probable that, whoever the author may be, the message is a response to the great media outcry caused by the case of the four kidnapped Americans, and in particular to the involvement of the United States, whose government and federal agencies have in recent days participated in the search and capture of those responsible.

Mexican drug traffickers fear US federal agencies such as the DEA, the anti-drug agency, or the FBI, because in addition to being more efficient than their Mexican counterparts, they are also less vulnerable to corruption: for drug cartels, usually, killing US citizens means getting into very serious trouble, because the US government prosecutes those responsible very harshly, even in Mexican territory.

For this reason, although the large border between Mexico and the United States is where the bulk of criminal drug trafficking activity is concentrated and although Mexican border cities, such as Matamoros, are exceptionally dangerous, American citizens can usually move with relative tranquility (obviously within certain limits). In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, only 75 US citizens they were killed in Mexico and those killed by drug trafficking gangs were a handful.

Mexican citizens are victims of homicide every year around 30,000, mainly due to violence related to drug trafficking.