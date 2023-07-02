“It was she who attacked me for the money, she had given me drugs”

“Michelle attacked me first. She demanded a few tens of euros from me, 20-30, because she had given me hashish: two joints. So I grabbed a knife and hit her.” ODS, 17, repeats it several times before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court in the reception center at Portuense, in the southern area of ​​Rome. A very different structure from the one where, after four hours of guarantee interrogation, he was conducted by prison police officers: the juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo, not far from where, in Primavalle, last Wednesday he stabbed to death, at least six times, her friend and peer Michelle Causo who had gone to her apartment.

In a white T-shirt and jeans, the boy who aspired to become a trapper – so much so that he had set up a kind of laboratory in his bedroom for the preparation of the hallucinogen “Purple drank”, based on medicines, amphetamines and alcohol – answered the questions of the judge. Next to him the lawyer Daniele Meles, his mother remained outside the door. “After Michelle and her family, she is the second victim of this ugly story”, explain the investigators who in recent days have heard both the woman, of Sinhalese origin, married to a Cape Verdean now residing in the country, and the parents and other relatives of the victim . Families destroyed by an affair bigger than them, with some aspects still to be clarified.

First of all the possible involvement of other people not so much in Michelle’s murder, an unpremeditated act committed only by ODS, but in the hours before and after, when the boy may have contacted some acquaintance to tell him what he had done , perhaps to seek help to get rid of the 17-year-old’s body, which in the end he didn’t get or didn’t have time to find. «Olvroff», the killer’s nickname on social networks, a sort of stage name that had made him famous on the web so much as to have over 13,000 followers, would have reiterated the story of an escalation of tension and then violence from the moment in which Michelle had entered his home where he was alone.

There is the utmost secrecy on the part of the investigators of the Flying Squad as to what was the trigger for the murder. However, not a cold reaction from the 17-year-old, with whom Michelle had been spending a lot of time at least since April. The same story of the drug debt with the girl is being examined by the police, so much so that they are awaiting the opening of the memories of the cell phones seized from both the killer and the victim, together with other cell phones also used by ODS: a decisive aspect for reconstructing both what happened on Wednesday morning, when Michelle, according to family members, left the house to go to her friend’s house, and what the two wrote to each other in the previous days. Because, with the 17-year-old locked up in prison, after the validation of yesterday morning’s arrest, Mobile is already engaged in a new tranche of investigations to understand if, in addition to the two protagonists of the story, there are also others aware of drug trafficking told by the young murderer.

Against which it is not excluded that his defense may ask for a psychiatric report, while the prosecutor Anna Di Stasio will acquire the psychological profiling of the young man. That ODS acted under the influence of drugs, probably of the same hallucinogen he produced, was already confirmed from the very first moments by the analyzes to which he was subjected immediately after being stopped. Investigations confirmed by what was found in the search. In the meantime, however, we are thinking about the farewell to Michelle, next Wednesday in Primavalle, while a new torchlight vigil in memory of the young woman is scheduled for tomorrow evening, at which the presence of the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and some councilors is announced.