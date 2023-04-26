it was since 1947 that a footballer did not score a four at Real (VIDEO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 25 seconds ago

Today’s edition of “Il Corriere dello Sport” focuses on Castellanos del Girone, a club of the City Group family, which goes down in history. Ten years and one day later, a single player has done it again…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «City Group, Castellanos (Girona) in history: it was since 1947 that a player hadn’t scored a four-of-a-kind at Real (VIDEO) appeared 25 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».