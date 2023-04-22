Home » It will be easier for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens
It will be easier for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens

It will be easier for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a reform to make it easier for New Zealanders living in the country to gain access to Australian citizenship. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people, who have been asking for a similar reform since 2001, the year in which the Australian government made its rules on obtaining visas much more restrictive.

In Australia New Zealand people are many, as well 600 thousand out of about 26 million total inhabitants. Before 2001 New Zealanders arriving in Australia could very easily obtain citizenship and have access to the country’s public services. The 2001 restrictions were introduced by the government of then Prime Minister John Howard: among other things, they introduced a special type of visa for New Zealanders, for which before obtaining citizenship one had to apply for a “permanent residence” permit, with a long and expensive journey and with various limitations in accessing some public, health and welfare services.

The reform announced on Saturday was greeted with enthusiasm in New Zealand: the newspapers talked about a historic reform, and of a “huge impact”. According to the New Zealand Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, it is “the biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia for a generation now”.

The reform provides that starting from 1 July, New Zealanders who arrived in Australia after 2001 and who have lived there for at least 4 years can apply for citizenship without having to first apply for permanent residence, thus being able to immediately enjoy all the services and rights provided from citizenship. It is believed that around 350,000 people will benefit from the effects of the reform. Albanese announced the reform a day before Chris Hipkins’ official visit to Australia.

