Home » “It will become a summer center for disadvantaged children”
World

“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged children”

by admin
“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged children”

by palermotoday.it – ​​1 minute ago

Villa Napoli di Bagheria, an asset confiscated from the mafia, will become a summer center for children aged 6 to 11 who find themselves in a condition of fragility and socio-cultural and environmental disadvantage. The Council – on the proposal of the President of the Region, Renato Schifani – gave the go-ahead to finance the works…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Confiscated goods, yes to the redevelopment of Villa Napoli in Bagheria: “It will become a summer center for disadvantaged children” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hacker attack and fire for Luma Energy, Puerto Rico in the dark

You may also like

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

Investigations into India’s major train crash have led...

Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is...

Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of...

A private detective about a boy who was...

The Venezuelan Economy Predicted to Remain Stagnant in...

Preventing a heart attack with 8 simple and...

Global Average Temperature Surpasses Record Highs Three Times...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy