A man was found charred in a car in Embu das Artes, a town on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil: it would be an Italian-Brazilian entrepreneur who has been missing for a few days, who the family had been looking for since Saturday. The man, a merchant named Antonio Maiorano, would have been the victim of an ambush. He was identified on the basis of the documents found on the car and the plaque from an old operation, but DNA tests are underway for confirmation. The man was allegedly shot before his body was burned in the vehicle. The investigators are following various leads, but the most probable seems to be linked to a lover of his ex-wife.