Home » Italian chef kidnapped by a commando in his restaurant, the video of the blitz
World

Italian chef kidnapped by a commando in his restaurant, the video of the blitz

by admin
Italian chef kidnapped by a commando in his restaurant, the video of the blitz

by palermolive.it – ​​19 minutes ago

A 42-year-old Italian chef, Panfilo Colonico, was kidnapped in Ecuador by an armed command made up of four men, two of whom dressed as policemen, while he was in his restaurant, “Sabore mio”, in the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Italian chef kidnapped by a commando in his restaurant, the video of the blitz appeared 19 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ema on Astrazeneca: There is no evidence that the vaccine causes thrombosis. But let's investigate

You may also like

Elections in Guatemala, with little opposition

Julian Sands, human remains found in the mountains...

“44 million euros in cash found in Prigozhin’s...

Sberbank: Business as usual today, no increase in...

Paloméros, former NATO supreme commander: “Putin is now...

CGIL demonstration: Landini, no more cuts to health...

Hydropower project Gornji horizonti | Info

Djokovic took a picture with Sabalenko Sport

The world is already looking for a currency...

Lukashenko, the vassal dictator who brokered Prigozhin’s surrender

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy