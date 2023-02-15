Italian political agenda

Italian civicism in a trans-territorial key goes to a national congress in Milan on 13 and 14 May

In alliance north and south and open to environmentalism.

A bottom-up model with programmatic allusions to the German Semaphore.

On 13 and 14 May in Milan, at the Palazzo delle Stelline, a constituent congress (a word that appears quite obsolete in the politics of our time) is announced which involves the system of civicism in the broad progressive sense. A plural and interesting reality which, stimulated by the continuity of the crisis of the parties and by even dramatic contexts of political evolution, brings into play about twenty lists of local tradition in a “trans-territorial” project that starts from the north and reaches the center Italy (Umbria and Lazio).

This is not the only novelty aspect of the event, with respect to which the administrative result indicators are valid for those civic lists in which convergences of different origins have matured over the years (from the parties of the first Republic, from associations of purpose, from territorial specificities, from references to historical civic spirit, from relationship difficulties especially with the PD, from crumbling of political formations of the second Republic, etc.).

Stories that in some cities (including Turin and Milan) have led these lists to consolidate representations in city governments. The national average is higher than that of the list of small parties that crowd the non-take-off zone despite being bearers of original and leadership positions. Franco D’Alfonsoformer councilor in the Pisapia junta in Milan, is the main animator in the North, Giampaolo Sodano (former socialist parliamentarian after being director of Rai2) is the main animator at the Center. Experienced administrators – from Franco Tresso in Turin a Conrad Valsecchi in Lecco; from Laura Mirror e Silvia Fossati in Milan a Federico De Giuli, Patrizia Ghiazza and Paolo Verri in Piedmont; from Franco Barbabella and Andrea Sisti in Umbria a Carla Delpiano, Mark Russo e Ariel Dello Strologo in Liguria; – I am part, together with others, of this promoting group.

The other novelty is that of crossing – like a sort of Teano no longer on horseback but if ever with digital combinations – the roots of the movement Federated noon which, launched by Claudio Signorile, supported by a newspaper widely circulated in the South, with the same characteristics of reconstructing stories of political professionalism but also of civic and professional participation, it is measuring itself against a first test-truth constituted by the municipal elections in Palermo and then those, full of surprises, of the Sicily Region. Here too the as yet unproven arithmetic of consensus assigns hypotheses of a certain consistency of rootedness.

The third novelty is to have this North-South convergence provoked – around the first signals launched of allusiveness with respect to the experience of German traffic light (red understood as social, yellow understood as the new development economy, green understood as the strategic agenda of sustainability) – a certain breach in the diaspora of Italian greens leading to convergence with respect to what was already in motion other subjects. Mainly the network Alliance for Ecological Transition (which is the continuity of the former environment minister’s commitment in the sector Edo Ronchi) and the core of Let’s Echo represented in Parliament by the former Minister of Education Lorenzo Fioramontireleased from M5S and from Rossella Muroni formed in Legambiente. Due to the widespread and credible weaving carried out in environmental associations, this third hub of the alliance also counts on an equal balance with respect to the other two components of the convergence.

It is a project that in its most consistent novelty – the elaboration of a trans-territoriality built on modern glocal political culture (not coincidentally Piero Bassetti was the noble father of the phase of analysis and comparison and will be the honorary president of the constituent congress) – is gaining attention from whom – for example Giuliano Pisapia, now a MEP – has already devoted time (and some frustration) to weaving a rassemblement that does not start only from artificial projects of re-segmentation of the parties. Attention also from the PD which, like other invited political parties, will have a qualified presence in the Congress (currently envisaged Lia Quartapelle).

The thematic areas announced to give life to this first opportunity for analysis and common proposal have been specified in a basic guidance document to which he dedicated himself Stefano Rolando (which has been part of the cultural renewal of Italian citizenship over the last ten, fifteen years). The document has collected from a prolonged experience of comparisons the proposals and the relationships with some civic values ​​characterized by the main battles of this era, that is the redevelopment of political democracy and the social and cultural importance of a containment of the growing abstentionism.

The areas around which it is planned to organize a hundred planned conference contributions they concern: the form and model of civic spirit as a value-based condition of political action; the implications in the social, economic and cultural transformations determined by emergencies; the anti-populist vision of the democratic inspiration connected to the thought of federalism on a national and European scale; the centrality of the theme of sustainability and the connections of the transitions in progress that modify the hierarchy of problems and the consequences of choices; the changing rules of democracy with particular reference to the electoral law.

