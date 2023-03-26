Home World Italian Coast Guard seizes Banksy’s rescue boat | Info
World

by admin
A rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy was seized off the Italian island of Lampedusa today after the coastguard said it had breached instructions to head to Sicily after a migrant rescue operation.

Izvor: Santi Palacios/AP

The coast guard said it had ordered the ship “Louise Michel” to dock in Trapani, Sicily after it carried out an initial rescue operation in the Libyan maritime zone.

Instead, the ship went to assist migrants in three boats in a search and rescue area near Malta.

The Coast Guard ordered the Louise Michel ship to dock in accordance with a new law passed in Italy this year, which establishes a code of conduct for aid ships for migrants.

“Louise Michel”, a 30 meter long, pink and white boat, is named after the French feminist anarchist. It finally docked in Lampedusa late last night with 178 migrants.

The Coast Guard said it wanted to prevent the ship from taking on too many people and thus endangering their safety. The local authorities on Lampedusa announced that their reception rooms are now full.

(Srna)

