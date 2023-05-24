Italian Cup: Fiorentina-Inter – The official formations – LIVE – Football

The Fiorentina-Inter Italian Cup final will be played on the pitch at 9 pm at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome LIVE

The official formations

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Amrabat, Castrovilli; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Cabral. All.: Italian.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. All.: S. Inzaghi.

Referee: Irrati from Pistoia.

Eve.

After so many years of anonymous or, even worse, disappointing seasons, Fiorentina is about to experience two of the most intense weeks in their history: tomorrow the Viola will face Inter at the Olimpico in the Coppa Italia final, while on 7 June they will meet the West Ham in the last act of the Conference League. Now the priority is the national trophy, for which the coach Vincenzo Italiano asks his boys “eyes seen in Basel” a few days ago. “Simone Inzaghi knows how to get to the final and win, he’s a specialist. Inter, then, is full of champions and the mountain to climb will be high”, explained the Viola coach in the press conference. Seeing the cup, he feels “a great pride, just like being on the field tomorrow”.

Ten days that can change the face of a season. Ten days in which Inter will play two finals, tomorrow’s one in the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina and the one on 10 June in the Champions League against Manchester City. The first in the capital, the other in Istanbul, which was the capital of Rome at the time of Constantinople. But the story of the season passes from the Tiber to the Bosphorus, not that of Simone Inzaghi who Marotta has confirmed at the helm of the Nerazzurri club regardless of the results. And to those who ask him if he will remain 100% Simone replies: “I agree with this percentage. I have a contract and I’ve never felt like a precarious one. Then we know we are judged on the results.” And if the numbers count for something, then those of Inter for the past two months have been decidedly good. Two finals won, one of which in the Champions League, and a run in the league that brought the Nerazzurri back to third place in the standings.