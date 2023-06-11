Italian died in a house fire in Brussels

Listen to the audio version of the article

A young Italian, Anna Tuzzato, 29, originally from Fiesso d’Artico (Venice), died in a house fire in Etterbeek, on the outskirts of Brussels. The fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters found her body in the apartment on the third floor of the building. In the following hours – reports La Nuova Venezia – the victim was identified, and the news was communicated to family members in Italy. The cause of the fire, which started from a kitchen on the first floor, has not yet been ascertained. Anna Tuzzato had been working for two years in Brussels as head of communication for an NGO.