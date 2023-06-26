Italian Harvard professor expert in honesty studies accused of falsifying the data of her experiments

Francesca GinoItalian-American professor of Harvard who teaches thehonesty in a course of study in behavioral science, she was accused of having rigged some studies. The Harvard Business School professor, originally from Tione in Trentino, is well known for her research and for the essay Rebel Talent, which explains why “breaking the rules at work and in life pays off”. But, as they told Financial Times e New York Times, the results of several of his papers were not replicable because the data from which they started had been fraudulently modified.

June 16 last year Max Bazerman, a professor at Harvard and co-author of an indicted study, revealed that he had been warned by the prestigious university that some data didn’t add up. It was a experiment which asked participants to fill out tax and insurance documents and showed – at least that was believed until now – that people were less likely to lie if they were asked to sign before starting and not at the end.

The university discovered at least four other essays edited and made up by Gino over a period of ten years. At the moment the professor is on “administrative leave”.

