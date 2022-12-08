LONDON. The London police are appealing to citizens to give a name to the attacker of Marco Pannone, the 25-year-old waiter from Fondi, in the province of Latina, attacked in the night between last Friday and Saturday in the Brixton restaurant in London, where he works. Scotland Yard has released a frame from a surveillance camera showing the suspect: a boy “apparently around twenty years old”, light brown hair, tall, with a black jacket and fur hood.

London, 25-year-old Italian beaten to death: Marco Pannone is in a coma 06 December 2022



The police invite anyone who can provide useful identification information to contact Scotland Yard on 101, quoting the code “CAD 85/03Dec”. Even those who wish to remain anonymous can contribute to the investigation by contacting the “Crimestoppers” association on +440800555111 instead of the police.

Marco Pannone was hit by a punch in the face, and not beaten as initially communicated by the investigators. The punch pushed him to the ground, where he violently hit his head on the sidewalk, right in front of the local «Canova Hall», in full Brixton nightlife. He survived the brain surgery and has been kept in a medically induced coma ever since. Family members say he “struggles between life and death.” From the first investigations it appears that Pannone did not provoke those who attacked him in any way.

On the London Metropolitan Police website, Pannone was working in a restaurant on Ferndale Road on the evening of Friday 2 December. At around 11.10 pm two men approached him outside the restaurant, the three talked for a few minutes, then one of the two men punched the Italian in the face. «The two men – explains Scotland Yard – then fled towards Nursery Road. Detectives from the London Local Police team carried out several investigations, including a review of CCTV cameras in the area. The London police are verifying the hypothesis according to which the two were removed from the club by Pannone because they were drunk. A witness reported that after hitting his head on the asphalt Marco got up but collapsed again to the ground: aid, he was transported to Kings College Hospital, where his conditions immediately appeared very serious.

Her sister told the Daily Mail website that Marco “is between life and death”. “My brother-she added-he is such a nice person, he has been living in London for five years and nothing like this had ever happened before, he always said how safe he felt there”.

Due to the trauma to the head, the doctors decided to remove part of the skull cap to try to avoid irreversible damage. Pannone was then transferred to the intensive care unit.

A friend of the young man warned the family members: Saturday morning his sister received a message on his Facebook profile. “Marco was attacked, they took him to the hospital, he was in serious condition”. The family members then reached London, where they are also assisted by staff from the Consulate General of Italy.