Andrea Sceresini and Alfredo Bosco, the Italian reporters blocked in Kiev, deprived of press accreditations, necessary to be able to work and move in the conflict zones, are waiting to be interrogated by the Ukrainian secret services: they would be accused of being collaborators of Moscow. Both have been in Ukraine since last year to document the war, they were stopped on their way back by Bakhmut, where they had just shot a report for Rai. Freelance reporters, they have been following the events in Donbass for years, for Italian and international weeklies, books and documentaries for Rai, La7 and Mediaset. After days of silence, the appeals arrive for the Government to intervene to unblock the situation, just on the eve of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s trip to the conflict zones.

Sceresini himself recounted the situation on Facebook last Friday: «This happened. Ten days ago Alfredo Bosco and I had military accreditations suspended. The reason why has never been officially communicated to us, but the rumor that has spread – primarily in the chats of the fixers – describes us as “collaborators of the enemy”, “spies of the Russians” or something like that. On the day of the crime, these two “spies” were returning from Bakhmut’s front, where – in an attempt to convey to Italy the sense of the drama that is bloodying Ukraine – they had spent a few pleasant hours under Putin’s artillery fire. But so be it. We are informed that the officers of the SBU, which are the security services, want to subject us to an interrogation. Having nothing to fear, we provide all our data and ask to be summoned as soon as possible. Only nobody calls us. We stay shut up for days in our apartment in Kramatorsk, because outside it’s full of soldiers and checkpoints, and if they catch you with an invalid credit card, you risk arrest».

“Guilty” of reporting in 2014 and 2015 what happened in Donetsk and Lugansk

Sceresini’s story continues, the two have moved to the capital where the central office of the SBU is located, to facilitate discussions, but even there no one contacts them. They discover that another colleague, Salvatore Garzillo, «has been rejected at the Polish border. He is also unwelcome. They took him off the train and sent him back. And it seems that other Italian reporters are now in the same situation as us. We also discover, again while we are in Kyiv, that our fault – and that of Salvatore, and all the others – would be that of having told, in 2014 and 2015, what happened in Donetsk and Lugansk. Which would automatically make us “collaborators of the Russians”.’

“The separatists put us in jail”

Sceresini recalls all the situations he and his colleague have dealt with, a list that makes the accusations paradoxical: «Who cares if in Donetsk, among other things, we investigated the clandestine mines run by separatist leaders, the fascist volunteers who fight with Russians, on corruption, on the internal feuds of the Putinian front. Who cares if our separatist “friends” even threw us in jail in 2016, giving us the first and only night behind bars of our lives. Who cares if we’ve been following the war from this side for a year, often at the risk of taking a bullet in ourselves. Who cares if in October the undersigned was in Siberia, posing as a tourist, to tell the discontent that is on the other side. Therefore, after ten days of solitary and very bitter silence, today we have decided to tell this story too. It is said that the first casualty of war is the truth. Sometimes freedom is too.”

Fratoianni: “The government should intervene”

“In recent days, some newspapers and their trade union associations have denounced that some Italian journalists are blocked in Ukraine by the authorities and the security services, and are prevented from carrying out their job – writes the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Left-Green Alliance. Given the delicacy of the situation, I also announced a parliamentary question on the matter because we want to know from the Italian government what actually happened and what it is doing to unblock the situation, to protect our fellow citizens, and in defense of freedom of information».

Odg and Fnsi: “Reporters tell wars, they don’t make them”

“We ask the Foreign Ministry to take action as soon as possible to ascertain the situation and guarantee the two compatriots conditions of safety and practicability to be able to carry out their work,” said Carlo Bartoli, president of the National Council of the Order of Journalists. «The blockade by Ukraine of the two journalists Andrea Sceresini and Alfredo Bosco on the charge of “collaboration with the enemy” is unacceptable. Chroniclers don’t take part in wars, they tell about them. We need to guarantee their safety and the right to carry out their work» underlines the president of the Fnsi, Vittorio Di Trapani on Twitter.