Italian manager arrested in Moscow on charges of possession of mephedrone. Works at ISS International

Moscow police detained Italian Giovanni Di Massa, 61, a top executive at Italy’s energy firm ISS International, on suspicion of drug possession, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The manager is now on probation awaiting trial.

An official told the Russian news agency that Di Massa’s taxi was stopped in central Moscow during the night between Monday and Tuesday. “A roll of drugs was found on the foreigner, who was visibly nervous,” the official added, according to TASS. “The analyzes showed that it was more than 1 gram of mephedrone.”

Mephedrone is a powerful stimulant often compared to drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy.

The TASS memo said a criminal case had been opened and that Di Massa could face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

