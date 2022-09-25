Original title: Italian parliamentary elections focus on three major issues

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Xiaotian

Italian parliamentary elections are scheduled for the 25th. The latest poll results show that the support rate of the center-right coalition composed of the Italian Brotherhood, the League and Forza Italia is about 47%, the support rate of the center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party is about 28%, and the support rate of the Five Star Movement is about 28%. 13%.

Against the background of the new crown epidemic and the Ukraine crisis, the positions of the parties participating in the election on the three major issues of promoting economic recovery, dealing with illegal immigration and refugee issues, and coordinating relations with the European Union have attracted widespread attention from the outside world.

Economic issues are the focus

In July this year, several parties within the Italian coalition government were absent from the government confidence vote. Prime Minister Draghi said that the “trust foundation to support the coalition government” no longer existed, and submitted his resignation to President Mattarella twice. Since then, Mattarella announced the dissolution of parliament and held early parliamentary elections. Draghi is still the caretaker prime minister.

According to data from the Italian National Statistics Institute, after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the proportion of Italian public debt to GDP has increased significantly, exceeding 150% for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of this year, the Italian economy has suffered multiple blows such as rising raw material prices, high inflation and energy shortages. According to the EU’s economic stimulus plan, Italy will receive about 200 billion euros of economic recovery funds from the EU in batches by the end of 2026, and the Italian government’s commitment to fulfilling the promised reform goals is a necessary condition for the allocation.

How to control public debt and achieve economic recovery is the focus of public attention, and the parties participating in the election also focus on how to use the EU’s economic recovery funds. The Italian Brotherhood has a poll support rate of about 25%, the highest among a single party. Party leader Meloni said that if elected, the Italian Brotherhood will seek to improve the existing economic recovery plan and make it more compatible with the economic priorities that Italy needs to deal with. The Democrats said they would not renegotiate the deal with the EU because Italy would lose wealth and future if there was friction with the EU.

Luciano Monti, a scholar at the Free University of International Social Sciences in Italy, believes that no matter which political force wins this parliamentary election, it will not seek structural changes to the agreement reached with the EU, but the center-right alliance may change. The use of part of the economic recovery funds, which may have an impact on the future Italian government’s access to funds.

Disagreement on how to deal with migrants

For a long time, a large number of illegal immigrants and refugees crossed the Mediterranean by boats and continued to flock to Italy. Italian parties are divided over how to deal with illegal immigrants and refugees.

Meloni has made a high-profile announcement on social media that he will use a “sea blockade” to deal with migrants. However, according to the Italian “Corriere della Sera” report, in the recent election campaign, Meloni’s attitude towards immigration issues has gradually become more cautious. She said the EU should reach an agreement with the governments of North African countries to open refugee application centres there to facilitate the legal entry of refugees into Europe.

The Democratic Party has publicly stated that immigration is Italy’s “economic resource” and advocated allowing refugees to land in Italy, and then the EU countries jointly negotiate the admission plan.

An analysis by the European Reform Center, a think tank, believes that the center-right party is likely to continue to attack the issue of immigration to prove its determination to safeguard Italy’s national interests. The measures may include promoting other EU countries to accept refugees landed in Italy, which will lead to Italy and the EU. differences arise.

Relations with the EU face challenges

Analysts pointed out that in this parliamentary election, whether it is the issue of economic recovery or the issue of illegal immigration and refugees, it essentially involves the core issue of the relationship between Italy and the European Union.

Draghi’s government has close ties with the EU. After the Ukraine crisis escalated in February this year, it followed the EU closely and participated in multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia, regardless of its high dependence on Russian energy. Before this parliamentary election, whether the new government will continue the close relationship with the EU during the Draghi government is also the focus of public opinion.

At present, “Euroscepticism” is prevalent in Italy, and the rift between Italy and Europe over the Ukraine crisis is growing. Meloni has publicly criticized the EU as a “bureaucratic giant” and said Italy should maintain relative independence in organizations such as the EU and NATO. Salvini, the leader of the Coalition Party, who is considered a “eurosceptic”, believes that the US and Europe’s arms shipments to Ukraine are actually prolonging the Ukraine crisis, and publicly criticized the EU’s practice of imposing sanctions on Russia. In his view, sanctions are hurting Europe more than Russia.

The analysis of the European Reform Center believes that compared with the Draghi government, the new Italian government’s voice and leadership in the EU will be greatly weakened, but Italy’s position on the EU will not undergo a fundamental change.