Home » Italian President Sergio Mattarella receives Paul VI International Prize – Vatican News Vatican
World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella receives Paul VI International Prize – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

The Paul VI Society of Brescia, Italy announced that the 2023 Paul VI International Prize winner is Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The award ceremony will be held at the Vatican on May 29, when Pope Francis will present the award in person.

(Vatican News Network)The Paul VI Society of Brescia, Italy held a press conference in the press room of the Holy See on April 19, announcing that the winner of the 2023 Paul VI International Prize is the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Pope Francis will personally present the award on May 29, the feast day of Pope Paul VI, in the Vatican’s Clement Hall.

Father Angelo Maffeis, president of the Paul VI Society, thanked Pope Francis at the press conference for accepting the invitation to present the award in person, like several of his predecessors. This move “demonstrates Pope Francis’ love for Paul VI, respect for President Mattarella” and appreciation for the 44 years of work of the Paul VI Society. The purpose of this society is to study the teachings and writings of Pope Paul VI, recalling the former Pope from Brescia.

The purpose of the Paul VI International Prize is to recognize outstanding figures in different cultural fields and in promoting human coexistence. The laureates bear witness to the vitality of Paul VI’s legacy in different ways. Regarding President Mattarella’s “official reason for the award”, Father Maffeis told this news site that the reason for the award will be announced on May 29.

See also  Farage's new life, the face of right-wing TV "I don't kneel"

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

The United States fines a company $300 million...

Miguel Díaz-Canel has been confirmed as president of...

Yemen, the screams and the crowd: more than...

“Putin has sent one of his doubles to...

what it is and how it could work...

Wagon of a freight train derails in Florence,...

Facebook and privacy, US agreement worth $725 million:...

Xia Baolong, who fears that Hong Kong people...

Explosions In The Sky will close their tour...

“China has supersonic drones”, US alarm. Here’s what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy