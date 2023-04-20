Italian President Sergio Mattarella receives Paul VI International Prize – Vatican News Vatican

The Paul VI Society of Brescia, Italy announced that the 2023 Paul VI International Prize winner is Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The award ceremony will be held at the Vatican on May 29, when Pope Francis will present the award in person.

(Vatican News Network)The Paul VI Society of Brescia, Italy held a press conference in the press room of the Holy See on April 19, announcing that the winner of the 2023 Paul VI International Prize is the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Pope Francis will personally present the award on May 29, the feast day of Pope Paul VI, in the Vatican’s Clement Hall.

Father Angelo Maffeis, president of the Paul VI Society, thanked Pope Francis at the press conference for accepting the invitation to present the award in person, like several of his predecessors. This move “demonstrates Pope Francis’ love for Paul VI, respect for President Mattarella” and appreciation for the 44 years of work of the Paul VI Society. The purpose of this society is to study the teachings and writings of Pope Paul VI, recalling the former Pope from Brescia.

The purpose of the Paul VI International Prize is to recognize outstanding figures in different cultural fields and in promoting human coexistence. The laureates bear witness to the vitality of Paul VI’s legacy in different ways. Regarding President Mattarella’s “official reason for the award”, Father Maffeis told this news site that the reason for the award will be announced on May 29.

