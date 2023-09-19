Italian Prime Minister pushes for joint EU naval mission to curb refugee influx

Italian Prime Minister Meloni Urges EU Naval Mission to Stem Refugee Flow

Rome, Italy – Italian Prime Minister, Alessandra Meloni, is calling for a joint naval mission with the European Union (EU) to tackle the ongoing flow of refugees arriving on the country’s shores. The Prime Minister’s plea comes as refugee camps on the island of Lampedusa become overcrowded and overwhelmed.

Over the weekend, Meloni and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, visited Lampedusa to witness the dire situation firsthand. Meloni has voiced her concerns over the unbearable pressure that Italy has faced this year due to the influx of refugees. During her campaign, Meloni promised to put an end to the refugee flows, and the current chaos on Lampedusa has only added to her stress.

Last week alone, around 8,000 refugees arrived in Italy from Tunisia, prompting Meloni to seek assistance from the EU. In response to her request, von der Leyen accompanied her to Lampedusa. The Italian Red Cross and local authorities are working tirelessly to provide care for the refugees, while the coast guard and police maintain order and arrange transfers to Sicily and the mainland.

Italy has been receiving support from the EU, both in terms of personnel and financial aid, to operate refugee reception camps and registration points, known as hotspots, for years. However, Meloni believes that more needs to be done in collaboration with the EU to effectively address the situation.

Meloni released a video urging the EU to change its policy course and prevent Tunisian ships from docking with the assistance of EU naval forces. However, this proposal violates international maritime law as it infringes on Tunisia’s jurisdiction within the 12 nautical miles zone from its coast. Furthermore, EU naval ships have no authority to intervene on the high seas beyond the 12 nautical miles, as long as the refugee ship is operational.

In an effort to address the issue, the Italian government has implemented measures to make it more difficult for private rescue ships to operate. However, these measures have had little impact on the scale of the refugee flow, as around 90% of refugees arrive at Italian ports or on land without assistance.

Meloni has also emphasized the need for an agreement with Tunisia to prevent refugees from continuing their journey to Europe. In July, von der Leyen, Meloni, and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte visited Tunisia and reached an agreement with the Tunisian president. The agreement involved 1 billion euros in economic aid for Tunisia, although the specific details of how it will be implemented are still unclear.

The EU is also working on a refugee agreement that would introduce fast-track procedures and expedited repatriation for a certain number of refugees. The agreement would also allow for the distribution of refugees among member states. However, Meloni’s demand to completely stop the flow of refugees is not currently included in the agreement. Additionally, Poland and Hungary, both ruled by right-wing nationalist governments, strongly oppose the agreement.

As the situation continues to worsen, Meloni has announced that the country’s cabinet will introduce “extraordinary measures” on Monday. These measures may include extending deportation detention and using the military to operate refugee reception camps on the mainland. Most refugees arriving in Italy continue their journey to other European countries such as France, Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Italy has been challenging the “Dublin Rules,” which state that the first country where refugees enter the EU is responsible for their registration and possible refugee approval procedures. However, changing these rules requires the unanimous consent of all EU countries, and most countries on the EU’s external borders and refugee routes are unwilling to revise them.

Prime Minister Meloni’s call for the EU naval mission and her ongoing efforts to address the refugee crisis demonstrate the urgent need for collaborative solutions to handle the large number of refugees arriving in Italy. The overcrowded camps on Lampedusa highlight the pressing need for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of those seeking refuge.

