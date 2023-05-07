Italian ship stopped with 1.2 tons of cocaine in Uruguay

Listen to the audio version of the article

The justice of Uruguay has ordered the arrest of a person accused of illegally transporting 1.2 tons of cocaine inside a container stowed on the ship “Grande Nigeria” flying the Italian flag and moored in the port of Montevideo.

This is at least the third discovery of drugs on the ship flying the Italian flag and which bears the Grimaldi Lines insignia on the keel.

At the time of his arrest, reports the newspaper “El Observador”, the man was in possession of an additional kilo of cocaine and a firearm.

The investigation is now trying to establish any complicity and the fate of the drugs, taking into account that the vessel was coming from Brazil and headed to the Argentinean port of Zarate with presumably Belgium as its final destination.

The previous two

A February 2023, and also in the port of Montevideo, the national directorate of customs of Uruguay had announced the seizure of 200 kilos of cocaine hidden inside vehicles transported by the ship ‘Grande Nigeria’, coming on that occasion from the Brazilian port of Paraguanà and bound for Argentina.

Previously, between 2019 and 2020the “Greater Nigeria” was blocked for months in the port of Dakar after the discovery of a large quantity of drugs on board vehicles embarked in Paraguana, Brazil, and in the ship’s ventilation ducts.