The Westchester County Attorney’s Office in New York State has decided not to prosecute an international school where an Italian high school student took his own life in February Claudius Mandia.
This is what is learned in a statement from the Mt. Pleasant police who investigated the case. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office has established that there are no grounds for prosecuting,” the document reads.
