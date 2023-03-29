PARIS. The French Court of Cassation confirmed France’s refusal to extradite the 10 former Br of the years of lead in Italy, refugees in France after the “years of lead”. For the ten, including 8 men – including Giorgio Pietrostefani, convicted of the Calabresi murder – and 2 women (the former BR Marina Petrella and Roberta Cappelli), the French court had already denied, on 29 June last year, the extradition requested by Italy. The president of the Chambre de l’Instruction had motivated the refusal with respect for private and family life and with the right to a fair trial, guarantees provided for by articles 8 and 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, had stated that “those people involved in blood crimes deserve to be judged in Italy”. Consequently, the attorney general of the Paris Court of Appeal, Rémy Heitz, representing the government, had immediately filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, deeming it necessary to ascertain whether the former terrorists convicted in Italy in absentia will or will not benefit from a new trial if France will deliver them. The prosecutor himself challenged the court’s decision on the alleged violation of the defendants’ private and family life.

The League: “Shocking, they reject immigrant children but pamper murderers”

«Disconcerting decision of the French Cassation. They reject immigrant children at the borders but pamper the Red Brigades assassins». Thus a note from the League after the decision of the Parisian judges who opposed the extradition of the former Br.

Nordio, “We take note of the decision, Italy has done everything possible”

«We take note of the decision of the French Court of Cassation, which autonomously decided to deny the extradition to Italy of 10 ex-terrorists definitively convicted of very serious crimes committed in the years of lead. Italy has done everything in its power to remove the political obstacle which for decades has prevented the French judiciary from evaluating our requests”. Thus the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio.

Roberto Della Rocca, one of the survivors: it’s a shame

It is a shame that has no legal basis. My association and I appeal to Minister Nordio for the Italian justice to intervene. And I ask France: what if the same thing had happened on the contrary with the victims of the Bataclan?” Thus Roberto Della Rocca, one of the survivors of the attacks by the Red Brigades, comments on the sentence of the French Cassation, which confirmed France’s refusal to extradition of the ten former Br. Della Rocca, who is also president of the National Association of Victims of Terrorism, worked for Fincantieri in 1980 when he was wounded in Genoa during an attack by the Br.

Sabbadin: «They are unfortunates»

«What’s my reaction…? they are unfortunate, because there is no justice like this! It is, however, a decision that we expected from France». Thus Adriano Sabbadin, son of Lino, the butcher killed in 1997 in Veneto by Cesare Battisti’s Armed Proletarians, comments on the refusal of the French Cassation to extradite the 10 ex Br of the years of lead. «Then tell us, the judges, who are the culprits? There are dead people on the conscience of these people», concludes Sabbadin.

The lawyer of the former terrorist: “We expected it”

“What were they supposed to do? Bringing a 75-year-old person to Italy to re-educate him? A person who has lived in France for 50 years and who leads a completely different life». This was explained by the lawyer Giovanni Ceola, the Italian lawyer of Luigi Bergamin, one of the 10 former terrorists for whom the French Cassation confirmed the refusal to extradite. “I evaluate this decision positively – added the lawyer – we expected it, it is a foregone conclusion”.