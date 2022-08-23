Home World Italian tourist in Cuba killed by monkeypox: he was 50 years old
Italian tourist in Cuba killed by monkeypox: he was 50 years old

Italian tourist in Cuba killed by monkeypox: he was 50 years old

HAVANA. An Italian tourist – the first case of monkeypox diagnosed in Cuba – died last Sunday after being left in critical condition. This was reported by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health: the conditions of our compatriot “have rapidly evolved towards gravity, having been in unstable critical conditions since August 18”. The man died on the afternoon of the 21st.

The autopsy report performed at the Forensic Institute “showed sepsis due to bronchopneumonia caused by an unspecified germ and multiple organ damage as a cause of death,” the ministry says.

