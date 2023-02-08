“Everything has collapsed, the panorama is chilling”. Yesterday morning at 6 the men and women of the first Italian rescue team arrived in Adana. These are health workers (who left from Lazio and Tuscany), civil protection and firefighters specialized in the recovery of people under the rubble. It is a doctor who tells the first impression of those who arrive immediately after the disaster caused by the earthquake.

The base camp near Hatay was set up yesterday evening. Then the Turkish authorities indicated the area where to carry out the recovery operations. The work started very late, around 11pm, with the first team going into action in the area of ​​a collapsed building to look for survivors. “The journey to get from the airport was very long. Traveling is very complicated, many vehicles are at a standstill because it is not possible to refuel”, the doctor always explains. The group will remain until next Sunday, when the arrival of operators is expected to take over. Available, also thanks to a second flight from Pisa yesterday afternoon, there is material to provide aid to the wounded and also medicines to immediately treat the recovered people, who after initial treatment will be sent to local hospitals. However, since the situation in Turkey is dramatic, Italy is planning, explained the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci, to bring the necessary material to build a large field hospital. A Navy vessel will also be used to transport equipment and people, the Defense Ministry explained. A flow of aid is therefore expected which will continue in the coming weeks.

There are 50 firefighters who have arrived in Turkey and another 10 will arrive shortly. They are expert professionals, who have already intervened in emergencies in Italy and abroad. The health personnel is made up of 3 doctors and 8 nurses, who are also trained to intervene in this type of emergency, and then there are 6 operators from the Civil Protection Department. “The National Civil Protection Service – explained Minister Musumeci – is working with the Italian Regions, the field hospital, for example, is made available by Piedmont, for the recognition of specialists and assets to be allocated to the earthquake areas ”.