Italians demand an investigation into the price of pasta | Info

The increase in pasta prices in Italy, which holds a quarter of the world‘s production, leads to an increase in the prices of this food in other countries of the world where it is the main exporter. The price for a kilogram of pasta in Italy exceeded two euros.

Pasta has always been considered the cheapest meal that is found on the tables of Italians every day. Today, a kilogram of pasta costs an average of more than two euros, which is a much higher increase than the one required by inflation in that country, which is in continuous decline compared to post-covid values. In March, inflation was 7.6 percent.

The question arises why the prices of spaghetti, foam, rigatoni and other pastas continue to rise.

“Asutenti”, the Italian consumer association, indicates that the desire of manufacturers to make better quality products, which has long been the goal of the market strategy, can affect the price of pasta, but this is not enough to justify such an increase.

On the other hand, producers point out that higher logistics and distribution prices are the reasons for the increase, even though wheat prices are stable or even reduced.

Can a consumer investigation help?

“The price of wheat is the same throughout the national territory and costs about 38 cents per kilogram, so it is really unclear that such a price increase and such a difference between regions. For this reason, we will conduct an investigation to see that it is not just speculation and some anomalies that lead to such an increase in prices in the retail trade”, emphasizes the president of “Asutentija” Fulvio Truci.

Italy is one of the most important countries in the production of pasta with 3.6 tons, in which 23 kilograms per capita are consumed annually.

Pasta prices vary from city to city, so from Ancona, where pasta costs the most according to “Asutentija” data, almost three euros per kilogram, to Cosenza, where it costs the least, around 1.48 euros, the difference is almost 64, 8 percent.

Compared to 2022, in many Italian cities where pasta cost 1.37 euros per kilogram, today it is 2.17 euros.

In addition to all that, it is necessary to pay attention to the so-called “Shrinkflation”, i.e. a phenomenon that companies exploit by seemingly keeping prices the same until their profits decrease.

This is possible by reducing the amount of products in the packaging, which consumers do not notice. In practice, this means that consumers pay the same price for a product whose quantity has been reduced.

