Italians in Europe, Rome and Fiorentina in the final. Juventus eliminated

An almost perfect evening for the Italians involved in the second leg of the European semi-finals. Roma with difficulty and suffering, managed to reach the Europa League final by snatching a goalless draw in Germany against Bayer Leverkusen. For Mourinho this is the second European final in a row, after…

