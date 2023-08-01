Home » Italy 5.0 mission, promoting simplification to digitize the territories
World

Italy 5.0 mission, promoting simplification to digitize the territories

by admin
Italy 5.0 mission, promoting simplification to digitize the territories

The note of last July 13

“It is necessary to understand the value of digital infrastructures, often still thought of as an obstacle, when in fact they are an element of development for communities. It is a question of overcoming the “NIMBY – Not in my backyard” culture to welcome digital infrastructures, sources of economic, social and technological development”.

Thus Michelangelo Suigo, Director of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability INWIT, the first Italian tower operator, speaking at the conference in the Chamber of Deputies “Mission Italy 5.0 The Role of Telecommunications to accelerate the digital transition and promote growth”, organized by the Institute for Competitiveness. “According to a survey by the Piepoli Institute – continued Suigo – 6 out of 10 Italians would be willing to accept some inconvenience in order to have a 5G connection (61%)”.

“The towers are allies of the territory and of the municipalities – continued Suigo – not only because they allow connectivity to be brought, through the signal of the operators, and therefore to reduce the existing gaps, but also because they are increasingly digital infrastructures, capable of host IoT sensors for land and environmental monitoring. Government and Parliament have adopted excellent rules of regulatory simplification, now it is essential to ensure that these are implemented at the local level. Undersecretary Butti has announced a directive in this sense, a sort of handbook for municipalities. It would be very useful and valuable, to further unite the work of those who create digital infrastructures with that of local authorities. A few days ago we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anci, Infratel, the Department of Digital Transformation and all the main operators who have been awarded tenders from the PNRR, precisely to define a modus operandi and to try to make local administrations aware of all the changes and opportunities, including regulatory simplification, which have been adopted in recent times. These are virtuous examples, indispensable for overcoming obstacles and barriers and accelerating the digitization of our country”.

Share this article:

You may also like

“Gli attassati”, the film with Matranga and Minafò...

Weather temperatures – Towards the peak of the...

Water Crisis Intensifies in Drought-Hit Afghanistan: High Temperatures...

Elijah Pierce The Gospel Carved by the Afro...

The new edition of SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia...

Isis Valverde stars in the Florestar collection, by...

A Daughter’s Beautiful Gesture: A Touching Moment of...

Niger: Paris orders French evacuation, Italy offers repatriation...

The Arab Spring: A Struggle for Democracy Against...

Udinese market – They are safe in Türkiye...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy