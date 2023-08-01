Italy 5.0 mission, promoting simplification to digitize the territories

The note of last July 13

“It is necessary to understand the value of digital infrastructures, often still thought of as an obstacle, when in fact they are an element of development for communities. It is a question of overcoming the “NIMBY – Not in my backyard” culture to welcome digital infrastructures, sources of economic, social and technological development”.

Thus Michelangelo Suigo, Director of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability INWIT, the first Italian tower operator, speaking at the conference in the Chamber of Deputies “Mission Italy 5.0 The Role of Telecommunications to accelerate the digital transition and promote growth”, organized by the Institute for Competitiveness. “According to a survey by the Piepoli Institute – continued Suigo – 6 out of 10 Italians would be willing to accept some inconvenience in order to have a 5G connection (61%)”.

“The towers are allies of the territory and of the municipalities – continued Suigo – not only because they allow connectivity to be brought, through the signal of the operators, and therefore to reduce the existing gaps, but also because they are increasingly digital infrastructures, capable of host IoT sensors for land and environmental monitoring. Government and Parliament have adopted excellent rules of regulatory simplification, now it is essential to ensure that these are implemented at the local level. Undersecretary Butti has announced a directive in this sense, a sort of handbook for municipalities. It would be very useful and valuable, to further unite the work of those who create digital infrastructures with that of local authorities. A few days ago we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anci, Infratel, the Department of Digital Transformation and all the main operators who have been awarded tenders from the PNRR, precisely to define a modus operandi and to try to make local administrations aware of all the changes and opportunities, including regulatory simplification, which have been adopted in recent times. These are virtuous examples, indispensable for overcoming obstacles and barriers and accelerating the digitization of our country”.

