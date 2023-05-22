Italy and seven other EU countries: Euro7 is “unrealistic” on car emissions

Listen to the audio version of the article

The alliance of countries opposed to Euro 7 on car engine emissions is once again putting pressure on EU leaders. According to what has been learned, Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have sent a joint non-paper to the European Commission, the other capitals and the EU rotating presidency to illustrate the main common concerns on the draft Brussels regulation. The proposal, the eight capitals argue, “does not appear realistic and risks having negative effects on investments in the sector, which is already engaged in the transition to electricity”.

Sector investments at risk

«The requirements for the new Euro 7 emission standards must be considered in the broader legislative context of the EU», highlight the eight countries, referring in particular to the recent ratification of the ban on diesel and petrol engines starting from 2035. « In general, we oppose any new exhaust emission standards (including new test requirements or new emission limits) for cars and vans as it would divert industry investment to meet the 2035 target.

The signatories specify that they perceive «the importance of improving performance in terms of emissions which will still be relevant after 2035, in particular for abrasion-related particles (brakes and tyres), as they will allow the sector to focus on emissions which will still be produced by electric vehicles after 2035′, however the introduction of the limit values ​​’should reflect the current development of measurement methods at the UN level and take into account the properties of electric vehicles’.

Call for an extension of deadlines

Similarly, the eight capitals are calling for an extension of the deadline dates currently set at 2025 for cars and vans and 2027 for heavy vehicles. It is also «essential», continues the joint document, «to properly assess the impact of the proposed Euro7 framework, including on consumer behaviour, and to ensure that the new emissions standards are realistic in relation to the state of technical development and in terms of cost-benefit analysis”. “Only a well-balanced regulation – warn the eight EU capitals – will provide the expected positive contribution to environmental protection without jeopardizing the future and competitiveness of the European automotive industry, including access to mobility for citizens and their convenience”.