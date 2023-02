-afp

Italian economy doing well this year, but lagging behind in the EU since 2024. According to forecasts by the European Commission, our country’s GDP will grow by 1% in the eurozone in 2023, overtaking the other eleven member states, including Germany ( +0.2% expected), while +0.8% is expected in 2024 against a Eurozone average of +1.5%. For Berlin, the forecasts speak of a +1.3% in 2024. This year, the estimates see a drop in GDP for Sweden (-0.8%), while Ireland is running (+4.9%).