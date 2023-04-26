Home » “Italy builds a secure future for all of us” – Corriere TV
World

“Italy builds a secure future for all of us” – Corriere TV

by admin
“Italy builds a secure future for all of us” – Corriere TV

“Ukraine will never surrender its territory to the enemy even if hundreds of towns and cities have been burned by missile attacks,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video message to the Bilateral Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraineunderway in Rome. «We are ready to make them reborn, we will never leave these wounds open on our lands. We want to rebuild hundreds of schools and hospitals, but with new modern standards, to ensure that our people can live as millions of other people live in safety”, said Zelensky, inviting “Italian companies to build this secure future for all of us ». (agtw)

April 26, 2023 – Updated April 26, 2023, 3:05 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Germany, Spiegel: the Ministry of Health bought Ffp2 from the company of Spahn's husband

You may also like

Mes, ratification requested from Italy: “Or blocked reforms”

The case breaks out, Lucas Hernandez’s wife alla...

Corrado Zunino, envoy of the Republic, wounded in...

Seka Aleksić was heard about Saša Vidić 7...

Valter Tavares was not seriously injured Sport

Accident on the A18, young man dies in...

LO JACK ITALIA / Move-In: producer and supplier...

Mega Artesanal 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

Mutiko & Denso “Game Over” (2023)

Udinese – Two days until the away match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy