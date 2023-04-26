“Italy builds a secure future for all of us” – Corriere TV

“Ukraine will never surrender its territory to the enemy even if hundreds of towns and cities have been burned by missile attacks,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video message to the Bilateral Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraineunderway in Rome. «We are ready to make them reborn, we will never leave these wounds open on our lands. We want to rebuild hundreds of schools and hospitals, but with new modern standards, to ensure that our people can live as millions of other people live in safety”, said Zelensky, inviting “Italian companies to build this secure future for all of us ». (agtw)