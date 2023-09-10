Home » Italy does not conquer North Macedonia
World

Italy does not conquer North Macedonia

by admin
Italy does not conquer North Macedonia

by gds.it – ​​29 minutes ago

Only a draw for Luciano Spalletti on his debut on the Azzurri bench. Italy did not go beyond the 1-1 draw in Skopje against Macedonia and saw their path to qualifying for the 2024 European Championship become further complicated. The Azzurri broke the deadlock with Immobile, but conceded a goal from Bardhi towards the end. In group C Spalletti’s men move up…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Immobile is not enough: Italy does not conquer North Macedonia appeared 29 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Covid Uk, it's Freedom Day: stop restrictions

You may also like

The Decline of the Beijing Consensus: Lessons for...

“One Piece Live”: a dynamic series with the...

Museum of Illusions at Palazzo Barolo

“As Panthers” series on the Pluto TV streaming...

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Drowns in Pool During...

Outback launches its version of barbecue – MONDO...

Udinese Market | Breaking news: it’s done for...

Truck Crash Claims One Life and Injures Another...

News Udinese | From caterpillar to butterfly: now...

The coup in Gabon – Le blog des...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy