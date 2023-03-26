Home World Italy finds its smile again, the Maltese national team defeated 2-0
by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The road to “Germany 2024” had not started in the best way for the national team, defeated last Thursday at the hands of England, in the opening match of Group C, valid for qualifying for the next European Championships. The…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Euro 2024 qualifying, Group C: Italy regains its smile, 2-0 defeat of the Maltese national team appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

