Italy-France clash, Paris tries to brake but does not apologize: “Let’s get over the accident”

PARIS. In the aftermath of the attacks by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on the migration management of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Paris is trying to calm the tensions that have resurfaced with Italy. The government spokesman, Olivier Veran, invited not to transform the case into a “political controversy”, guaranteeing that Darmanin did not want to “ostracize” Italy with his departure. The real goal, according to the executive from across the Alps, was a criticism of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, as the Minister of Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher made clear: the migration crisis cannot be resolved with a “snap of the fingers” and those who “promise miracles are liars or hucksters”. For this reason it is important to reiterate that France “doesn’t teach the Italians a lesson”, explained Transport Minister Clement Beaune, according to whom “there is no solution that does not pass through European cooperation”.

However, France just doesn’t want to correct the shot. Paris “doesn’t have to apologize to Italy”, it is better to think about “re-establishing” a “serene dialogue” for the head of the education ministry, Pap Ndiaye, who recalled how the Quirinale Treaty must be the true “compass” of the Franco-Italian relations. Paris therefore tries to minimize, in the hope of closing the episode as soon as possible: “This incident will soon be overcome because France needs Italy and Italy needs France too much”, argued the Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal.

But the rift has now worn out, as demonstrated by the cancellation of the visit to Paris by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was supposed to meet his counterpart Catherine Colonna last night for their first bilateral meeting. A piece of news that this morning did not appear in the main transalpine newspapers, unlike Libération, which spoke on its website of a Quai d’Orsay “furious” at Darmanin’s move: “In the entourage of the foreign ministers, Catherine Colonna, and his deputy in charge of Europe, Laurence Boone, the onomatopoeic verses that are not exactly laughable have surfaced from many mouths. And not against the annulment of Rome». But as a cabinet of the Ministry of the Interior it is guaranteed that there is no will to cut relations with the Italian government and tensions with colleagues in the Foreign Affairs department are minimized. An adviser also argued that the attack “was above all a message addressed to those responsible for the Rassemblement National” by Marine Le Pen. Meanwhile, however, relations are once again freezing, precisely at a time when calm seemed to have returned between President Macron and Prime Minister Meloni.