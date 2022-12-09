Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan have formed an “unprecedented” alliance in the defense sector for the development and construction of the fighter of the future, a sixth-generation supersonic jet intended to replace the current Eurofighter Typhoon (the fruit collaboration between Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain): the new fighter aircraft will be called Tempest and should be operational in 2035, with the start of the development phase in 2024. This was announced by British premier Rishi Sunak, confirming the recent international media leaks.

GB: with new fighter we will defeat enemies

The security of the United Kingdom, both today and for generations to come, will always be of paramount importance to this Government. This is why we must remain at the forefront of defense technology advances, overcoming and defeating those who try to harm us”: said the British premier, Rishi Sunak, commenting on the historic collaboration agreement between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan for the development and construction of the Tempest, the sixth generation supersonic fighter.