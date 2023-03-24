by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Italy’s journey in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany starts uphill. At the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Mancini’s Azzurri lost 1-2 to England in the opening match of group C. The Sicilian-born striker Mateo Retegui scored who at the start of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Italy gives England a half, Retegui scores but loses 1-2 appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».