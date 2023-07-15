Home » Italy guest of honor in England for the 100th anniversary of the Air Force
LONDON – Italy guest of honor at the largest military air show in the world. The Royal International Air Tattoo, which started yesterday at the Fairford Royal Air Force (RAF) base in England, has an area dedicated to the celebrations for the centenary of the Italian Air Force, founded in March 1923. The space dedicated to the pilots and to Italian aircraft it is significant because it demonstrates the ever closer and more collaborative relations between Italy and the United Kingdom on the security and defense front, but not only.

The hundred years of the Air Force

«The important participation of the Air Force in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 is both an opportunity to celebrate its first hundred years of history, also in the context of one of the most prestigious air shows in the world, and a great opportunity to underline the fruitful collaboration between Italy and the United Kingdom», said Air Force General Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The two countries, Goretti recalled, are “among the few in the world with ultra-centenary air forces and among the most advanced on the international scene”.

In the ITAF100 dedicated area, Italy is present with a massive presence of aircraft and helicopters. Both vintage aircraft that have made the history of the Air Force, such as the De Havilland Vampire FB.52 and the FIAT G.46, and cutting-edge assets, such as the KC-767A with in-flight refueling capability, and the HH-101, a helicopter capable of being refueled in flight and therefore more effective in operational contexts. The HH-130 of the 15th Wing will also be present in Fairford which for the first time will carry out a search and rescue mission demonstration outside the national borders.

In Sardinia, the training of RAF pilots

